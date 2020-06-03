GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2600 mark, moves little post-UK PMI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD continued scaling higher for the fifth straight session on Wednesday.
  • The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
  • The upward revision of the UK Services PMI failed to provide any meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest daily gains, albeit struggled to make it back below the 1.2600 round-figure mark post-UK macro data.

The pair prolonged its recent bullish momentum and continued gaining traction for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. The prevalent US dollar selling bias lifted the GBP/USD pair to fresh one-month tops – levels just above the 1.2600 mark – during the Asian session.

However, hard Brexit concerns kept a lid on any strong follow-through gains for the GBP/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the UK dismissed reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to compromise on key sticking points such as fisheries and the level playing field.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's release of the final UK Services PMI passed largely un-noticed and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the British pound. The gauge for the services sector was revised higher to 29.0 for May as compared to 27.8 estimated earlier, albeit failed to impress bulls.

Later during the early North American session, the US macro data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2584
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.2551
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2294
Daily SMA50 1.2357
Daily SMA100 1.2573
Daily SMA200 1.2671
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2576
Previous Daily Low 1.2478
Previous Weekly High 1.2394
Previous Weekly Low 1.2164
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2539
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2516
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2438
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2397
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2689

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data

EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. EZ Services PMIs beat estimates. ADP's jobs report is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed

GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed

GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: US unrest? Stocks remain restless, extend surge, dollar dives to new lows, top NFP hints eyed

Forex Today: US unrest? Stocks remain restless, extend surge, dollar dives to new lows, top NFP hints eyed

Large protests continue in the US, albeit with a quieter nature. Markets are focusing on stimulus, with stocks extending the gradual gains and the safe-haven dollar further falling. A busy day awaits traders with two Non-Farm Payrolls hints, the BOC decision, and additional data.

Read more

WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00

WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00

WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Oil News

Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700

Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700

Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures