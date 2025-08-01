- GBP/USD trades in negative territory around 1.3195 in Friday’s Asian session.
- BoE is likely to cut the bank rate to 4.0% from 4.25% next week.
- Trump kept the minimum global tariff rates at 10%.
The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.3195 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower against the Greenback due to rising expectations of the Bank of England (BoE) rate cut next week. Investors brace for the US July employment data, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the Unemployment Rate, which will be published later on Friday.
The Cable remains under selling pressure amid escalating price pressures and cooling labor market conditions. BoE’s policymakers cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the May meeting, and analysts expect a similar outcome on August 7. Money markets indicate there is an 89% odds that the BoE will lower borrowing costs in August, according to Reuters.
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump imposed new tariff rates on dozens of trade partners, which provides some support to the US Dollar (USD) and creates a headwind for the major pair. The White House late Thursday announced that Trump will set a baseline tariff rate of 10%. Additionally, Trump has signed an executive order increasing the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35%, effective on August 1, 2025. Trump extended Mexico’s current tariff rates for 90 days to allow more time for trade negotiations.
All eyes will be on the US employment report later on Friday. Economists forecast the employment growth slowed to 110,000 new jobs in July, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to rise to 4.2% during the same period. In case of a weaker-than-expected outcome, this could undermine the USD against the GBP in the near term.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured below 0.6450 after dismal China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD stays pressured below 0.6450, near monthly lows, following the unexpected contraction in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI data for July and softer Q2 Australian PPI inflation report. Further, the relentless US Dollar demand keeps the bearish undertone intact around the pair ahead of the US NFP data.
USD/JPY eases from five-month highs near 151.00 as focus shifts to US NFP
USD/JPY retreats from five-month highs near 151.00 in the Asian session on Friday. However, the BoJ's unwillingness to pre-commit to rate hikes keeps the Japanese Yen undermined. Meanwhile, the recent US Dollar rally, bolstered by the slightly more hawkish-than-expected Fed, acts as a tailwind for the pair ahead of the NFP release.
Gold focusses on US Nonfarm Payrolls and weekly close
Gold price looks vulnerable below $3,300, on track for another weekly loss on Friday. The US Dollar flirts with two-month highs as fresh US tariffs rattle markets. Gold price holds 100-day SMA support at $3,270, but not for long as technicals stay bearish.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could accelerate losses below $3.00
Ripple (XRP) price is on the back foot, retracing slightly to trade at $3.09 on Thursday. An attempt to step above resistance at $3.32 failed, reflecting low demand retail and a shift in market sentiment, following Wednesday's United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.