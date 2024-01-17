GBP/USD holds below 1.2650, focus on UK CPI, US Retail Sales data

- GBP/USD snaps a three-day losing streak near 1.2637 on Wednesday.
- UK ILO Unemployment Rate remained steady at 4.2% in three months to November.
- The escalating Middle East geopolitical tension lifts safe-haven assets like the US Dollar (USD).
- Investors will closely monitor the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and US Retail Sales data for December.
The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains below the mid-1.2600s during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The upside of the pair might be capped due to the softer-than-projected UK wage growth and the ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle East, which exert some selling pressure on the British Pound (GBP). GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2636, up 0.05% on the day.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Tuesday that the UK ILO Unemployment Rate remained steady at 4.2% in three months to November, in line with market expectation. Meanwhile, the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 11.7K in December from an increase of 0.6K in November. Finally, the UK Employment Change data for November arrived at 73K from the previous reading of a 50K gain.
Additionally, the Average Earnings excluding bonuses eased to 6.6% from 7.2%, and the Earnings data including bonuses grew at a slower pace of 6.5% versus 7.2% prior, worse than the 6.8% estimated. The softer UK wage growth in the three months to November supports the case for the Bank of England (BoE) to start cutting interest rates in the coming months.
On the other hand, the rising Middle East geopolitical tension lends some support to safe-haven assets like the US Dollar (USD). The US carried out another airstrike targeting a Houthi missile facility in Yemen. According to US Central Command, the third US military strike against Houthi targets was launched because the four missiles posed an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships.
Furthermore, investors have decreased their bet on rate cut speculation from the Federal Reserve (Fed) following Fed Governor Christopher Waller's comments. Waller stated on Tuesday that the central bank will be able to lower the target range for the federal funds rate this year, but it should be lowered methodically and carefully. According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors have priced in a 67% chance that the FOMC will begin cutting rates in March. This, in turn, lifts the Greenback and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.
Moving on, market participants will monitor the December UK inflation data, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI figure is expected to rise 0.2% MoM from a 0.2% drop in November. Additionally, US Retail Sales will be released, which is estimated to grow by 0.4% MoM versus 0.3% prior. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2639
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2631
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.261
|Daily SMA100
|1.2452
|Daily SMA200
|1.2548
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2734
|Previous Daily Low
|1.262
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2786
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2674
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2818
AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 after mixed China's GDP data
AUD/USD is defending minor bids below 0.6600 after mixed Chinese GDP and activity data failed to impress. The pair trades cautiously amid the US Dollar consolidation and risk-averse markets. The focus now remains on geopolitics and US Retail Sales data.
EUR/USD licks wounds near five-week lows below 1.0900
EUR/USD is nursing losses below 1.0900 early Wednesday, following a sharp sell-off to five-week lows of 1.0862 on Tuesday. The US Dollar is taking a breather, as investors weigh the Fed's rates outlook amid persistent geopolitical risks. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold remains under pressure below $2,030, eyes on Chinese data, US Retail Sales
Gold remains under pressure below the mid-$2,000s during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The ongoing US Dollar demand and higher US Treasury yields drag the yellow metal lower. The XAU/USD price is trading around $2,025, losing 0.09% for the day.
With $10 billion traded in three days, spot Bitcoin ETFs are now in the top 0.13% of crypto assets
Bitcoin has not had an opportunity to benefit from the bullishness that came with the spot BTC ETF approval. In the meantime, the ETFs themselves have managed to surpass some of the biggest crypto assets in terms of the total value traded in just three days.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation expected to slow further in December as price pressures abate
With increased bets for an interest cut by the Bank of England as early as April, the all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom will be closely scrutinized for gauging the timing of the BoE policy pivot and its impact on the Pound Sterling.