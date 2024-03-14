GBP/USD holds above the 1.2800 mark ahead of US Retail Sales data

The GBP/USD pair hovers around the 1.2800 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The modest uptick of the major pair is supported by the weaker US Dollar (USD). Nonetheless, a cautious mode in the market ahead of the key US event might boost the Greenback and cap the upside of the pair. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2604, adding 0.05% on the day. On Wednesday, the UK monthly GDP estimate rose 0.2% MoM in January from a 0.1% contraction in the previous reading, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). However, the improved data failed to lift the Pound Sterling as investors believe the UK economy is likely to end the 2023 H2 recession. Meanwhile, Industrial Production dropped 0.2% in January from December’s reading of 0.6% MoM gain. Across the pond, traders, we will closely monitor the US Retail Sales data for February, which might influence the Fed’s next move. The figure is estimated to show a rise of 0.8% MoM from a 0.8% fall in January. The stronger-than-expected report might convince the Fed to shift to a less-dovish setting. According to the CME FedWatch Tools, Fed funds futures now see 71 basis points (bps) in rate cuts this year from 95% at the beginning of the week. Looking ahead, the US February Retail Sales data will be the highlight on Thursday. This event might trigger volatility in the market. On Friday, the UK Consumer Inflation Expectations will be released. Next week, investors will shift their attention to the FOMC interest rate decision.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.