GBP/USD hits fresh monthly tops, just above 1.2300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Falling US bond yields weighed on the USD and helped regain traction.
  • The latest UK political headlines provided an additional boost to the GBP.
  • A sustained move beyond the 1.2300 handle needed to impress bulls.

The GBP/USD pair built on its goodish intraday up-move and spiked to fresh monthly tops - levels just above the 1.2300 round figure mark in the last hour.
 
As investors tempered their optimism about the chances for a quick resolution to the US-China trade tensions, a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields undermined the US Dollar demand and helped the pair to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday.

Brexit optimism helped gain traction

The pair traded with a positive bias for the third session in the previous four and the up-move was further supported by the fact that the UK opposition Labour party may be looking towards passing a law to stop a no-deal outcome instead of pursuing the course of a no-confidence motion.
 
This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the 1.2270-75 region seemed to have further collaborated to the pair's latest leg of a sudden uptick over the past hour or so, though bulls lacked any strong conviction beyond the 1.2300 handle.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round figure mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.2360-65 region.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2291
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 1.2219
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2141
Daily SMA50 1.2386
Daily SMA100 1.2621
Daily SMA200 1.2777
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2287
Previous Daily Low 1.2208
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2064
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2257
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2159
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.211
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2268
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2347

 

 

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic. 

GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal

GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.

USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY

Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.

Gold: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest at lower levels.

US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs

Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.

