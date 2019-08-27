GBP/USD hits fresh monthly tops, just above 1.2300 mark

- Falling US bond yields weighed on the USD and helped regain traction.
- The latest UK political headlines provided an additional boost to the GBP.
- A sustained move beyond the 1.2300 handle needed to impress bulls.
The GBP/USD pair built on its goodish intraday up-move and spiked to fresh monthly tops - levels just above the 1.2300 round figure mark in the last hour.
As investors tempered their optimism about the chances for a quick resolution to the US-China trade tensions, a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields undermined the US Dollar demand and helped the pair to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday.
Brexit optimism helped gain traction
The pair traded with a positive bias for the third session in the previous four and the up-move was further supported by the fact that the UK opposition Labour party may be looking towards passing a law to stop a no-deal outcome instead of pursuing the course of a no-confidence motion.
This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the 1.2270-75 region seemed to have further collaborated to the pair's latest leg of a sudden uptick over the past hour or so, though bulls lacked any strong conviction beyond the 1.2300 handle.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round figure mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.2360-65 region.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2291
|Today Daily Change
|0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|1.2219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2141
|Daily SMA50
|1.2386
|Daily SMA100
|1.2621
|Daily SMA200
|1.2777
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2287
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2208
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2238
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.
USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY
Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.
Gold: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest at lower levels.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.