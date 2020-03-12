GBP/USD hits fresh five-month low under 1.2500 as USD soars

- Pound extends slide versus greenback, losses momentum versus CHF, EUR and JPY.
- GBP/USD down 300 pips on Thursday, heads for the lowest close since October 10.
The GBP/USD continued to slide and reached a fresh five-month low at 1.2489 before rebounding modestly. As of writing, was trading at 1.2530, off lows but still under pressure.
The key driver was US dollar strength. The greenback emerged on Thursday as the only safe-haven, rising even versus the yen. The DXY is up 1.60%, above 98.00 at the highest level since the beginning of the month.
Rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve are not hitting the US dollar, which demand surged as investors rushed for liquidity. “Given the current market panic and the slow progress in effective policy measures by the federal government, the FOMC is likely to decide to cut the lower bound of the target range for the federal funds rate back to zero this month”, explained analysts at Rabobank.
Main US stock indexes are falling around 8% on another turbulent day. On Wednesday US President Trump imposed a 30-day travel ban on European visitors. As more and more events get canceled around the world, concerns about the economic impact of coronavirus rise every hour.
The pound was affected by the intense risk aversion that reigns. Among main European currencies, it was being the worst performer. It experimented a modest recovery after ECB Lagarde’s press conference but it lost momentum again as equity prices in Wall Street approached daily lows.
Technical level
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2497
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0323
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.52
|Today daily open
|1.282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2935
|Daily SMA50
|1.3
|Daily SMA100
|1.2993
|Daily SMA200
|1.2711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers over 100 pips regains 1.1100
The NY Fed will offer $500B in a a three-month repo operation, bringing some temporal relief to markets. Dollar ease, stocks bounce.
GBP/USD nears 1.2500 as panic rules
Market players can’t find relief on the latest announcement, with the run for safety accelerating as Wall Street crashes into bearish territory. GBP/USD nears 1.2500, trades at it’s lowest in five months.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Even cryptos cannot escape the coronavirus bloodbath
The crypto market has been smashed today with Bitcoin falling over 23%. Now the downside levels on the chart are in focus, with the 138.2% the next major Fib zone.
Gold extends slide below $1600, drops more than 4%
Gold is falling sharply on Thursday amid risk aversion and a stronger US dollar. The yellow metal is not working today as a safe-haven. Investors rush for liquidity, boosting the greenback. The DXY is up 1.60%, back above 98.00, at the highest level in ten days.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.