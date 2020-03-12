GBP/USD hits fresh five-month low under 1.2500 as USD soars

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound extends slide versus greenback, losses momentum versus CHF, EUR and JPY. 
  • GBP/USD down 300 pips on Thursday, heads for the lowest close since October 10. 

The GBP/USD continued to slide and reached a fresh five-month low at 1.2489 before rebounding modestly. As of writing, was trading at 1.2530, off lows but still under pressure. 

The key driver was US dollar strength. The greenback emerged on Thursday as the only safe-haven, rising even versus the yen. The DXY is up 1.60%, above 98.00 at the highest level since the beginning of the month. 

Rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve are not hitting the US dollar, which demand surged as investors rushed for liquidity. “Given the current market panic and the slow progress in effective policy measures by the federal government, the FOMC is likely to decide to cut the lower bound of the target range for the federal funds rate back to zero this month”, explained analysts at Rabobank. 

Main US stock indexes are falling around 8% on another turbulent day. On Wednesday US President Trump imposed a 30-day travel ban on European visitors. As more and more events get canceled around the world, concerns about the economic impact of coronavirus rise every hour. 

The pound was affected by the intense risk aversion that reigns. Among main European currencies, it was being the worst performer. It experimented a modest recovery after ECB Lagarde’s press conference but it lost momentum again as equity prices in Wall Street approached daily lows. 

Technical level

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2497
Today Daily Change -0.0323
Today Daily Change % -2.52
Today daily open 1.282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2935
Daily SMA50 1.3
Daily SMA100 1.2993
Daily SMA200 1.2711
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2976
Previous Daily Low 1.2805
Previous Weekly High 1.3049
Previous Weekly Low 1.2741
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2871
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2758
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2587
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.293
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3039
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3101

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

