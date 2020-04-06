GBP/USD has substantial support only at 1.2098 as PM Johnson is in hospital — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been on the back foot as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized after showing ongoing symptoms from coronavirus. How is cable positioned on the chart?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD has some support at 1.2213, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower, the BB 4h-Lower, and the previous day's low.
Significant support awaits only at 1.2098, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the Pivot Point one-day Support 2.
Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.2271, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the Simple Moving average 50-4h.
There are several additional caps that may limit any upside movement, yet the most significant resistance line is at 1.2347, which is a cluster including the SMA 200-15m, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the SMA 50-1h, and the BB 4h-Middle.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.
GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.
XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend
XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.
Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region
Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.
WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines
Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.