GBP/USD gears up for fresh UK CPI inflation print

- GBP/USD cycling 1.2700 as markets get ready for UK CPI inflation update.
- US holiday to leave Wednesday markets thin.
- BoE rate call looms ahead on Thursday, another rate hold is expected.
GBP/USD is churning around the 1.2700 handle as markets gear up for a lopsided Wednesday market session with a US holiday session on the cards and a fresh update on UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation on the docket. Another rate call from the Bank of England (BoE) looms ahead later in the week, followed by a packed economic calendar on Friday with UK Retail Sales, UK Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), and US PMIs to round out the trading week.
Forex Today: Markets’ attention crosses the Channel
Market sentiment was broadly pinned into the midrange on Tuesday, with a flurry of appearances from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials hammering home the Fed’s cautious stance as policymakers continue to wait for further evidence of cooling inflation before making a decision on interest rates.
Federal Reserve officials lean into cautious stance as policymakers wait for further signs of easing
UK CPI inflation is expected to tick higher MoM in May, forecast to print at 0.4% versus the previous 0.3%. Meanwhile, annualized UK CPI inflation is still forecast to ease to 3.5% YoY versus the previous 3.9%. A US market holiday will leave a hole in Wednesday’s market flows with US institutions darkened in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
The BoE is rounding the corner with a fresh rate call slated for Thursday. Markets are broadly expecting the UK’s central bank to keep rates on hold at 5.25%, with seven Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members expected to vote to keep rates on hold for the time being. Two MPC members are expected to vote in favor of a quarter-point rate cut, in line with the previous meeting’s voting outcome.
Friday will wrap up the trading week with a hectic economic calendar, with UK Retail Sales, UK PMIs, and US PMIs plugging the chute. UK Retail Sales are forecast to recover to 1.5% MoM in May compared to the previous month’s -2.3% decline.
Friday’s UK Manufacturing PMI is expected to print slightly lower at 51.0 versus the previous 51.2, while the UK Services PMI component is forecast to tick up slightly to 53.0 from 52.9. On the US side, the Manufacturing and Services components are both expected to recede, with the Manufacturing component forecast to tick down to 51.0 from 51.3 and the Services PMI expected to decline to 53.3 from 54.8.
GBP/USD technical outlook
Rough consolidation has marred near-term technicals on GBP/USD, and the pair is trapped just beneath the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2727. Momentum has stalled out after the Cable etched in a near-term high near 1.2860 last week.
Daily candlesticks are clattering against technical support at the 50-day EMA at 1.2673, keeping the pair bolstered above the 200-day EMA near 1.2597. A heavy supply zone is weighing on bullish momentum above 1.2800, and a break in bullish pressure may drag the pair back to the year’s lows near 1.2300.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2709
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2614
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2552
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.271
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2659
|Previous Weekly High
|1.286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2657
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.269
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2622
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2774
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD performed strong against its peers as markets digests RBA's hawkish hold
AUD/USD recovered much of its previous losses in Tuesday’s session, following RBA decision. Despite the underlying weakness in the Australian economy, stubbornly high inflation has prompted the RBA to postpone rate cuts. USD started the week softly, and its declines extended following weak Retail Sales figures.
EUR/USD succumbed to the absence of direction
EUR/USD ended Tuesday’s session in the middle of its range near 1.0730 amidst the equally muted price action in the greenback and steady speculation around the potential timing of the next rate cut by the ECB and the start of the easing cycle by the Fed.
Gold price skyrockets on weak US Retail Sales and lower US yields
Gold price rose on Tuesday after economic data from the United States hinted that consumer spending is constraining due to a softer-than-estimated Retail Sales report. This fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve could begin its easing cycle this year.
ZKsync token faces massive sell-off following launch
A report from Nansen on Tuesday revealed that the top 10,000 wallets that were airdropped ZKsync's newly launched ZK token have begun selling their holdings.
Dow Jones Industrial Average flattens on US data miss, cautious Fedspeak
Dow Jones holding onto familiar levels with US markets set for mid-week break. US Retail Sales missed the mark on Tuesday, raising economic activity concerns. Investors are putting in double-duty trying to brush off Fed caution.