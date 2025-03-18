GBP/USD: GBP must break and stay above 1.3000 to continue to rise – UOB Group

Chance for Pound Sterling (GBP) to break above 1.3000 vs US Dollar (USD); overbought conditions suggest it might not be able to maintain a foothold above this level. In the longer run, to continue to rise, GBP must break and remain above 1.3000, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Overbought conditions suggest GBP might not remain above 1.3000
24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, we expected GBP to 'trade in a 1.2900/1.2970 range.' However, GBP soared, testing the major resistance at 1.3000, reaching a high of 1.2999. While the rapid rise appears overstretched, as long as 1.2955 (minor support is at 1.2970) is not breached, there is a chance for GBP to break above 1.3000. Given the overbought conditions, it might not be able to maintain a foothold above this level. The next resistance at 1.3050 is unlikely to come under threat."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We have held a positive GBP view since early this month. Tracking the advance, in our latest narrative from last Thursday (13 Mar, spot at 1.2955), we indicated that 'to continue to rise, GBP must break and remain above 1.3000.' Yesterday (17 Mar), GBP tested the 1.3000 level but failed to break through. We continue to hold the same view. Looking ahead, the next level to monitor above 1.3000 is 1.3050. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level has moved higher to 1.2930 from 1.2880 previously."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold sits at record highs above $3,000 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price is sitting at record highs beyond $3,000 early Tuesday on intensifying geopolitical Middle East tensions. Israel resumes military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the group rejected US proposals for extending ceasefire. Further US-Iran tensions add to the latest leg up in the safe-haven Gold.
EUR/USD defends 1.0900 ahead of German vote on spending plans
EUR/USD bounces off 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. Optimism around the German vote on the spending plan and Trump-Putin talks offsets escalating Middle East and trade tensions, fuelling fresh US Dollar weakness while lifting the pair.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3000 on renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.3000 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair finds fresh support from a renewed US Dollar selling as investors look past the Middle East tensions, anticipating the US-Russia takls on Ukraine peace deal.
Canada inflation Preview: CAD positioned for strength ahead of CPI print
Statistics Canada will release the February inflation report on Tuesday, as estimated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Annualised inflation is expected to have ticked higher, from the 1.9% posted in January to 2.1%.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed leads central bank parade as uncertainty remains extreme Premium
Central bank bonanza – perhaps its is not as exciting as comments from the White House, but central banks still have sway. They have a chance to share insights about the impact of tariffs, especially when they come from the world's most powerful central bank, the Fed.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.