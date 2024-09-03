GBP/USD: GBP holds retracement support in the low 1.31s – Scotiabank

The UK S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August was confirmed at 52.5 yesterday, the strongest result for the index in a little over two years, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
GBP gains above 1.3160 may drive some short-term gains
“Growth momentum, still elevated wages and inflation hotspots will keep the BoE sidelined in September (just 5-6bps of cuts are priced in for the policy meeting on the 19th) as many other core central banks ease policy. Slower rate cuts in the UK relative to other top central banks should limit scope for GBP losses in the near term.”
“GBP/USD has corrected a bit less than a quarter of the August rally and looks to be finding support around 1.3120 Fibonacci retracement (23.6% of the 1.2660/1.3266 rally). A low close on the week through Friday suggests consolidation rather than outright bearishness for the pound.”
“GBP gains above 1.3160 may drive some short-term gains while a push under 1.3120 will likely drive a little more weakness towards the 1.2950/1.3050 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel at around 1.1050 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI recovered slightly to 47.2 in August, failing to provide an additional boost to the USD.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 following US PMI data
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure on Tuesday and closes in on 1.3100. Although the US Dollar struggles to benefit from the ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, the risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold extends correction, trades below $2,480
Gold continues to stretch lower on Tuesday and trades at its weakest level in nearly two weeks below $2,480. Although the US Treasury bond yields decline toward 3.8%, XAU/USD struggles to find a foothold amid persistent US Dollar resilience.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum lag, XRP back above $0.56 with major announcements in Korea, Japan
Bitcoin trades at $59,000, Ethereum hovers around $2,500, both note a slight decline in price on Tuesday. XRP tests $0.57 resistance, adds more than 0.5% to its value on the day.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.