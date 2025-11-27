GBP/USD gains above 1.3250 as Fed rate cut bets weigh on US Dollar

GBP/USD continues its winning streak for the sixth successive session, trading around 1.3260 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid rising odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets in December.

US data showed unexpectedly low Initial Jobless Claims and stronger-than-expected Durable Goods Orders, yet rate-cut expectations remained intact. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a more than 84% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, up from the 30% probability that markets priced a week ago.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported Wednesday that Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 216,000 for the week ending November 22, a decline of 6,000 from the prior week’s revised level and below the market forecast of 225,000. Meanwhile, the 4-week moving average slipped by 1,000 to 223,750.

Fed rate expectations increased by reports that the White House has narrowed its search for the next Fed chair to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. Investors see Hassett as supportive of US President Donald Trump’s preference for lower interest rates.

Additionally, the GBP/USD pair gains ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support after the latest United Kingdom (UK) budget revealed by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, raising taxes by £26 billion, following last year’s budget raised taxes by £40 billion.

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said the government has £22 billion in fiscal headroom to absorb unexpected shocks. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) noted that this room remains “limited” relative to its projections.