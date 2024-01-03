- GBP/USD struggles to find momentum for a recovery after Tuesday’s backslide.
- UK data is thin this week, with investors focusing on US labor and output figures.
- US ISM PMI beat the street, underlying manufacturing costs outlook eases further.
The GBP/USD is cycling near 1.2650, holding steady despite a lack of recovery from Tuesday’s sharp decline. Broader markets are largely focused on US data on Wednesday, with the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) leading the charge.
The US USM Manufacturing PMI for December beat expectations, but still remains in contraction territory after printing at 47.4 versus the forecast 47.1 in a slight rebound from November’s 46.7.
Read More: US ISM Manufacturing surprised to the upside in December
The US ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for December also beat expectations, coming in at 48.1 against the forecast 46.1, a healthy uptick from the previous four-month low of 45.8. ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid settled lower than expected, coming in at 45.2 compared to the forecast 47.5, and easing back even further from November’s 49.9 as producer inflation continues to cool.
Wednesday’s big data beat will come from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest meeting minutes, slated to release towards the end of the US session at 19:00 GMT. Fed officials have been working overtime trying to throw cold water on red-hot market expectations that broke off the chain after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s perceived rate pivot in December, but results have been mixed and market expectations of a more furious pace of rate cuts in 2024 have only slightly subsided.
With the meeting minutes drafted after Fed chair Powell’s latest public appearance, investors can expect the meeting review to come in a carefully wrapped expectations-managing package.
Thursday brings another round of ADP Employment Change numbers for December as a preview of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), but the indicator has had a shaky relationship with the larger, heftier, and later data release as of late, and investors should expect the numbers to mix on their respective results.
Thursday’s ADP Employment Change is forecast to tick upwards from 103K to 115K, while Friday’s NFP data is expected to soften from 199K to 168K. Revisions to older data should be expected.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The Pound Sterling remains sharply off near-term highs against the US Dollar, with the GBP/USD down nearly 1.5% from last week’s peak of 1.2828. Intraday action is set to face bearish technical pressure following a downside cross of the 50-hour and 200-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA), and the 1.2700 handle represents the level for bulls to beat.
Things are notably more bullish on the daily candlesticks with the GBP/USD trading on the high side of the 200-day SMA near 1.2550, and the 50-day SMA is set for a bullish cross of the longer moving average. On the low side, technical indicators have been softening since the start of December, and further topside momentum sees growing headwinds with higher highs making notably less progress than at the outset of the bullish rollover from October’s lows near 1.2050.
GBP/USD Hourly Chart
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2641
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2509
|Daily SMA100
|1.2449
|Daily SMA200
|1.2533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2611
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2828
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2417
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2864
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
