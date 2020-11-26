GBP/USD flirts with three-month top as US dollar weakness battles Brexit, covid woes

- GBP/USD struggles for a clear direction near the highest levels since September 02.
- UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths rise to the early May top.
- EU Chief rekindles odds of no-deal, Irish PM marks “good results” in talks.
- US Thanksgiving Day can restrict market moves amid a light calendar, risk reshuffle can’t be ruled out.
Having rallied for consecutive nine-day, GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.3390 while heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the quote stays near the fresh high since September 02 of 1.3397, marked earlier in Asia. While receding Brexit optimism and the UK’s covid fears tame the bulls, the US dollar’s losses outweigh everything amid a quiet session on Thanksgiving Day.
The UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s effort to tame the biggest budget deficit since world war two couldn’t disappoint the Cable buyers the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) dropped to a fresh low since September 01. Not only the downbeat data but risk-on mood also negatively affected the greenback on Wednesday.
On the other hand, the European Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen, showed readiness to walk away with no trade deal while France also sounded grumbling over the fisheries issues. Though, Ireland’s PM Micheal Martin seemed hopeful in recent comments.
Elsewhere, the UK’s covid-related death toll surged by 696 to 56,533, the highest daily jump since May 5, on Wednesday. Even so, UK PM Johnson kept up the mood to celebrate Christmas.
It should be noted that the US-China tussle is back in focus with both the nations missing on the trade promises even after 10 months of the much-cheered deal. Also, the American government sanction on four companies from China and Russia, concerning the Iran missile program, spoils the mood.
However, futures stay mildly positive amid vaccine hopes and a light calendar due to the US holidays. GBP/USD bulls are likely to stay on the driver’s seat as the DXY remains pressured and the Brexit hopes, despite receding off-late, remain on the table.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI conditions tease bears to look for entries below an upward sloping trend line from November 02, at 1.3360.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3388
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.317
|Daily SMA50
|1.3026
|Daily SMA100
|1.3006
|Daily SMA200
|1.2725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 3-month high ahead of German Consumer Confidence data
EUR/USD looks to extend the recent rise above 1.1900. German Consumer Confidence may see bigger-than-expected drop on coronavirus concerns. A weak data could put brakes on the spot’s rally.
GBP/USD flirts with three-month top near 1.3400 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes
Having rallied for consecutive nine-day, GBP/USD bulls catch a breather below 1.3400 while heading into Thursday’s London open. While receding Brexit optimism and the UK’s covid fears tame the bulls, the US dollar’s losses outweigh the rest amid a quiet session on Thanksgiving Day.
Gold hovers within the range of Wednesday's Doji candle
Gold's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market. Wed's high and low are levels to beat for bulls and bears, respectively. A Doji candle represents indecision in the market and makes the following day's close pivotal.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!