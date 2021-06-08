GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around mid-1.4100s

- GBP/USD met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and erased the previous day’s modest gains.
- COVID-19 jitters, Brexit woes acted as a headwind for the major amid a modest USD strength.
- Sliding US bond yields might cap the upside for the greenback and help limit losses for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its daily trading range, around mid-1.4100s.
A combination of factors failed to assist the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two trading session, instead prompted some fresh selling on Tuesday. The pair once again started retreating from the vicinity of the 1.4200 mark and has now reversed the previous day's positive move.
The British pound was pressured by doubts over the UK government's plan to reopen the economy on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. Apart from this, indications that Britain's relationship with the European Union has been souring exerted some additional downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
In a further escalation of a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, the EU is reportedly considering tougher retaliatory measures if the U.K. government fails to implement its post-Brexit obligations. This, along with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's slide.
Friday's softer NFP print tempered market expectations that the Fed could begin tapering its asset-purchases sooner rather than later. That said, investors remain worried over rising inflationary pressure. This, in turn, held investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets around the USD, rather prompted some short-covering.
Apart from this, a softer tone around the equity markets was seen as another factor lending some support to the safe-haven greenback. However, the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the USD and help limit any deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
There isn't any major market-moving macro data due for release from the UK on Tuesday, while the US economic docket features second-tier releases of Trade Balance figures and JOLTS Job Openings. The data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4157
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.4183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3974
|Daily SMA100
|1.3905
|Daily SMA200
|1.3556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4191
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4111
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.416
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
