GBP/USD finds higher ground on Tuesday, steps over 1.2700

- GBP/USD climbs over 1.2700 on Tuesday.
- US PMI, Factory Orders misses push down Greenback.
- US politics to dominate headlines on Super Tuesday.
GBP/USD gained ground on Tuesday, marking in an intraday high of 1.2735 after the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and Factory Orders both missed expectations. The US Dollar (USD) softened on reaction, but market sentiment is hanging in the midrange as markets gear up for two showings from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell this week.
US politics are also on the cards as Super Tuesday gets underway. The US Republican Party is broadly expected to select Donald Trump as the nominee for the party’s ballot in the upcoming US federal election in November.
The UK’s BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales for the year ended February entirely missed expectations, printing at an even 1.0% early Tuesday, flubbing the forecast increase 1.6% from the previous period’s 1.4%. The US ISM Services PMI for February fell more than expected, printing at 52.6 versus the forecast 53.0 and the previous 53.4.
Fed chair Powell will be appearing twice this week, on both Wednesday and Thursday as the head of the US central bank testifies about the Fed’s Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report to the US government’s House Financial Services Committee. Headlines are expected throughout both days as the Fed chairman answers policymaker questions about the US economy and the Fed’s outlook.
US labor figures are also due to make a splash this week. ADP Employment Change figures are due Wednesday and forecast to increase to 150K from the previous 107K, and Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is expected to decline to 200K from the previous 353K, and revisions to previous prints are expected.
GBPUSD tests higher, but topside limited near 1.2700
GBP/USD rose through Tuesday’s trading, testing north of 1.2700 but mixed market sentiment is keeping the pair close to key levels as momentum remains limited. The pair broke through a key resistance layer, and a pullback could see bullish momentum extend as long as declines remain limited to the 1.2700 region.
Plenty of longer-term technical resistance is baked into daily candlesticks. 1.2800 remains a key level for bulls to beat, and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) continues to grind slowly higher, reaching 1.2580.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2632
|Daily SMA50
|1.2674
|Daily SMA100
|1.2558
|Daily SMA200
|1.2579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2706
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.26
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2773
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2768
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD kept the bearish tone and broke below 0.6500
AUD/USD added to Monday’s pullback and briefly dropped to the 0.6470 zone, or multi-day lows ahead of the releases of key GDP readings in Australia on Wednesday.
EUR/USD remained unable to gather serious upside traction
EUR/USD alternated gains with losses and ended the session in the mid-1.0800s after an earlier move to two-week tops near 1.0880 amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB meeting and Powell’s testimony.
Gold pressures record highs in the $2,140 region
Gold staged a technical correction after coming within a touching distance of a new record high above $2,040. Falling US Treasury bond yields and the modest selling pressure surrounding the USD, however, allows XAU/USD to cling to strong daily gains above $2,030.
Bitcoin price’s new peak sends spot BTC ETFs past $50 billion in assets
Bitcoin (BTC) price shattered the $69,000 threshold on Tuesday during the late hours of the Asian session, catching many of guard and blowing millions in short and long positions out of the water.
Precious Metals on the run as yields decline
In today's TradeGATEHub Live Trading session, Michael Venezia shares an insightful look into his trading strategies, focusing on Option Sweeps and the successful scalps he executed throughout the day.