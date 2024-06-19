GBP/USD finds a foothold ahead of BoE’s upcoming rate call

- GBP/USD pushed above 1.2700 in tepid Wednesday trading.
- US midweek holiday crimped market volumes, hobbling flows.
- BoE expected to hold rates, investors to look for shifts in votes.
GBP/USD elbowed its way firmly above 1.2700 in quiet Wednesday trading as GBP traders gear up for Thursday’s latest outing from the Bank of England (BoE), which is expected to keep rates on hold at 5.25% even as UK economic data continues to miss the mark, but not badly enough to spark institutional fears of an outright recession.
Forex Today: Attention shifts to the BoE and US data
Wednesday markets were throttled after US markets shuttered in observation of the midweek Juneteenth holiday, keeping broad-market volumes on the low side and giving US Dollar counterparties a chance to grind out slim gains. American markets will return to the action on Thursday, just in time for a fresh print in week-on-week US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 14. Median market forecasts are expecting new US jobless benefits seekers to ease slightly to 235K from the previous 242K, but still hold above the four-week running average of 227K.
Before that, the BoE’s latest rate call and the UK central bank’s updated Monetary Policy Report will be released during the London market session. Markets broadly expect the BoE to hold interest rates at 5.25%. The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted seven-to-two to keep rates on hold, and market participants will be looking for any changes in the voting figures. Seven MPC members are currently forecast to continue voting in favor of a rate hold and two hopefuls looking for an early rate cut.
GBP/USD technical outlook
The Cable continues to grind stubbornly higher after hitting a near-term low last week around 1.2660. GBP bidding momentum may have run into a hard barrier at the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2725, and a hard stall could drag bids down towards 1.2650.
Despite a lack of near-term momentum, daily candles remain firmly planted above a technical floor at the 50-day EMA near 1.2675. A heavy supply zone above 1.2800 is weighing on long-term bullish potential, with the bottom end held up by the 200-day EMA at 1.2585.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2614
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2721
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2669
|Previous Weekly High
|1.286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2657
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2701
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2782
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now retargets 0.6700 and beyond
AUD/USD built on Tuesday’s advance and reclaimed the upper-0.6600s against the backdrop of the Greenback’s flat price action, while investors continued to assess the latest RBA hawkish hold.
EUR/USD could embark on some consolidation near term
EUR/USD charted humble gains and managed to revisit the 1.0750 region amidst marginal volatility in the FX galaxy, extending at the same time its promising first half of the week.
Gold price climbs amid traders' optimism of Fed rate cuts
Gold's price barely moved Wednesday during the North American session as traders remained absent in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Data from the United States continued to weaken, a sign of relief for traders who remain confident the Federal Reserve will ease policy twice this year.
Ethereum ETF impact may not result in ETH rally
Ethereum's increased over 4% in the past 24 hours after the US SEC dropped its Ethereum 2.0 investigations amid expectations of spot ETH ETFs. However, the recent excitement surrounding ETH ETFs may not lead to the expected price increase.
Is China about to let the Yuan go for a wander?
PBOC Governor Pan spoke overnight and confirmed that they are still looking to continue their accommodative stance, albeit with no big changes likely. One thing they did touch on was that they are looking at purchasing their own Treasury bonds.