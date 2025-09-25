GBP/USD falls to three-week low as strong US data boosts Dollar

- The British Pound weakens as upbeat US data drives broad-based demand for the Greenback.
- US GDP revised sharply higher; Jobless Claims and Durable Goods beat forecasts.
- Attention now shifts to Friday’s Core PCE inflation report, which will provide crucial clues on the Fed’s next move
The British Pound (GBP) loses ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD slipping below the 1.3400 psychological mark as a wave of stronger-than-expected US economic data revives demand for the Greenback.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading near 1.3366, falling to levels last seen three weeks ago and down nearly 0.60% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major peers, extends its rebound, surging to 98.30, its highest level since September 5.
US data releases reinforced the view that the economy remains on a solid footing. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 218K, beating expectations of 235K and down from 232K the prior week. In parallel, Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was revised higher to 3.8% from 3.3%, comfortably topping forecasts, while Durable Goods Orders jumped 2.9% in August after a sharp drop in July, with ex-defense orders climbing 1.9%.
The inflation component of the GDP report also surprised modestly, as core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices rose to 2.6% from 2.5% in Q2. Still, traders are holding back from making bold bets ahead of Friday’s core PCE inflation release for August, which carries a heavier weight for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.
Kansas City Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jeffrey Schmid said on Thursday that monetary policy remains “slightly restrictive,” which he described as “the right place to be.”
Schmid acknowledged that inflation is “still too high,” though the current job market is “largely in balance.” However, he cautioned that recent data point to “rising risks” to employment, underscoring the Fed’s challenge in navigating its dual mandate.
He added that the latest rate cut was appropriate to offset risks to the labor market, while stressing that the Fed is “close to meeting its mandates” but must remain forward-looking.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.55%
|0.76%
|0.49%
|0.20%
|0.54%
|0.65%
|0.64%
|EUR
|-0.55%
|0.19%
|-0.07%
|-0.36%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.76%
|-0.19%
|-0.22%
|-0.55%
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.49%
|0.07%
|0.22%
|-0.34%
|0.02%
|0.31%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.20%
|0.36%
|0.55%
|0.34%
|0.38%
|0.46%
|0.49%
|AUD
|-0.54%
|-0.02%
|0.20%
|-0.02%
|-0.38%
|0.39%
|0.09%
|NZD
|-0.65%
|-0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.31%
|-0.46%
|-0.39%
|-0.26%
|CHF
|-0.64%
|-0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.15%
|-0.49%
|-0.09%
|0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to two-week lows near 1.1680
EUR/USD now accelerates its losses and breaches below the 1.1700 contention zone on Thursday, always on the back of the renewed and strong upside impulse in the US Dollar. In the meantime, market participants keep evaluating firmer-than-expected results from the US job market, the final Q2 GDP figures and Durable Goods Orders, as well as remarks from Fed officials.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400 on robust Dollar
GBP/USD loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3400 suppport on Thursday, hitting fnew three-week troughs. The cautious market attitude weighs on the British Pound and the rest of its risk-linked peers as investors continue to assess strong US data and remarks from Fed rate setters.
Gold turns negative near $3,720
Gold now surrenders further gains and recedes to the $3,720 zone per troy ounce on Thursday, weighed down by the firm tone in the Greenback and rising US yields across the board. The risk-averse market environment and rising geopolitical tensions, however, should limit the yellow metal’s downside potential.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline amid weakening technical outlook
Bitcoin edges lower toward the $110,000 level, dragged by declining retail interest. Ethereum falls to $4,000, extending the sharp correction seen since the beginning of the week. XRP defends the 100-day EMA short-term support, but risks remain tilted to the downside.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.