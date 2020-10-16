GBP/USD faces strong resistance at 1.3050 – UOB

Cable’s upside faces a solid hurdle in the 1.3050 level, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP ‘to test 1.3080 first before a more a more sustained pull-back can be expected’ was wrong as it plunged to a low of 1.2891 (high has been 1.3031). While the decline is oversold, there is no sign of stabilization just yet. For today, GBP could weaken further but the odds for a clear break of the major support at 1.2845 are not high (next support is at 1.2800). Resistance is at 1.2855 followed by 1.2995.”
Next 1-3 week: “We indicated yesterday (15 Oct, spot at 1.3015) that ‘the rapid swings have resulted in a mixed outlook’ and GBP ‘could trade between 1.2845 and 1.3120 for a period of time’. GBP subsequently gave up most of its gains from Wednesday (14 Oct) as it dropped to 1.2891 before closing on a weak note at 1.2899 (-0.85%). While the underlying tone has weakened, it is too soon to expect a sustained decline below 1.2845. Overall, GBP is likely to trade on a slightly defensive mode with 1.3050 acting as a strong resistance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
