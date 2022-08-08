- GBP/USD is sensing barricades around 1.2080 as investors await US CPI data.
- Downbeat oil prices have trimmed US CPI forecasts and Fed’s rate hike hopes.
- A lower consensus for BRC Like-for-Like Retail Sales in times of higher inflation indicates vulnerable demand.
The GBP/USD pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 1.2080 and has marked its territory after a sheer downside move from the critical hurdle of 1.2130. The cable is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.2068-1.2081 from the late New York session and is likely to remain topsy-turvy as investors are awaiting the release of the US Inflation.
Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is likely to shift lower to 8.7% on an annual basis as oil prices have remained vulnerable in July. Accelerating recession fears in the Western economies and China have trimmed the demand forecasts vigorously, which forced the market participants to dump oil longs.
The investing community is aware of the fact that the volatile oil prices were driving the price rise index higher. Now, downbeat oil prices are clearly diminishing the inflation forecasts and the continuation of a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike odds by the Federal Reserve (Fed). While the core CPI that doesn’t inculcate volatile oil and food products is expected to elevate to 6.1% from the prior release of 5.9%.
On the UK front, investors are awaiting the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is due on Friday. The economic data is expected to plummet to 2.8% vs. 8.7% reported earlier on an annual basis. An occurrence of the same will send the pound bulls on the back foot.
But before that, the release of the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Like-For-Like Retail Sales holds significant importance. The economic data may plunge sharply to -8.4% vs. -1.3% reported last month. A significant drop in Retail Sales, in times when the inflation rate is accelerating, displays that the decline is higher than the absolute and relative plunge. Higher inflation should elevate Retail Sales data but a decline vulnerable retail demand in the economy.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2082
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2031
|Daily SMA50
|1.218
|Daily SMA100
|1.2478
|Daily SMA200
|1.2949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2003
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2065
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily gains in three weeks near 0.7000, Aussie data, US inflation eyed
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after the biggest daily jump in three weeks, taking rounds to 0.6880-90 amid the initial hour of Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair cheered the US dollar’s pullback, as well as firmer China data, before portraying cautious mood ahead of key data from US.
EUR/USD still inside the woods below 1.0200
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a gradual decline and has slipped to near 1.0193 after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of 1.0220 in the New York session. On a broader note, the asset is advancing modestly after printing a low of 1.0146 last week.
Gold bulls stay the course but bears are lurking
Gold price is attempting a move higher but faces headwinds, both technically and fundamentally. The $1,800 psychological level remains elusive ahead of a critical inflation report due on Wednesday from the US calendar which could be pivotal for the yellow metal, US dollar and US yields.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are your bags packed for FOMO Season?
The crypto market shows strength to start the second trading week of August, and key levels have been identified. Although it's still early market, current prices may be the ultimate discount in hindsight.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!