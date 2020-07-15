GBP/USD faces further consolidation in the near-term – UOB

Cable could trade within a downward bias but the move is expected to remain within the broader 1.2430/1.2650 range, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that GBP ‘could break 1.2500 but is unlikely able to maintain a toehold below this level’. Our expectation was not wrong as GBP dropped to a low of 1.2480 before staging a sharp and swift rebound (overnight high of 1.2563). While the rapid bounce appears to be running ahead of itself, there is scope for GBP to extend towards 1.2605. For today, the major resistance at 1.2650 is not expected to come under threat. Support is at 1.2530 followed by 1.2500. The 1.2480 low is not expected to come into the picture.”
“We highlighted yesterday (13 Jul, spot at 1.2625) that GBP ‘appears to be struggling to maintain its momentum’. We added, ‘while the outlook is still deemed as positive, GBP has to close above the major 1.2685 resistance before further sustained gains can be expected’. GBP subsequently plunged to an overnight low of 1.2551 before extending its decline after NY close. While our ‘strong support’ at 1.2520 is still intact, the price action is enough to indicate that the positive phase that started earlier this month has run its course. The current pull-back has scope to extend lower but at this stage, any weakness is viewed as part of a 1.2430/1.2650 range. In other words, GBP is unlikely to weaken significantly below 1.2430.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.