GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 and awaiting a critical vote on Brexit in the UK parliament. The technical battle lines are drawn.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that initial resistance awaits at 1.2994, which is the convergence of the previous 4h-high, the previous weekly high, the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, and the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper.
The next cap is 1.3027, which is the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1 and the BB 4h-Upper.
GBP/USD's upside target is 1.3142, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 meets the price.
Support awaits at 1.2906, which is the confluence of the BB 4h-Middle and the PP one-month Resistance 2.
Lower, robust support awaits at 1.2879, which is the juncture of the previous daily low, the SMA 100-1h, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
All in all, the path of least resistance is down.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
