TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD extends recovery amid US Dollar softness and modest UK GDP growth

  • GBP/USD extends its recovery for a second straight day as the US Dollar stays under pressure.
  • UK GDP grows 0.1% in August, showing modest momentum after July’s downward revision.
  • BoE policymaker Catherine Mann warns inflation remains persistent, despite signs of a softer labour market.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid US Dollar softness and modest UK GDP growth
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The British Pound (GBP) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, extending gains for the second day in a row. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading around 1.3431, rebounding after briefly falling to a two-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday.

The recovery in Sterling comes as the Greenback softens amid escalating US-China trade tensions and prolonged uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) government shutdown, now in its third week. Traders are also fully pricing in back-to-back 25-basis-point interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at the upcoming October and December meetings.

Fresh UK economic data provided support to the Pound. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.1% in August, while the economy expanded 0.3% over the three months to August. The slight improvement offers some relief after July’s downward revision and suggests that Britain may narrowly avoid a contraction in the third quarter.

In addition, Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday that headline inflation has continued to rise and that there is evidence of persistence in price pressures. She added that the labour market has loosened but is not falling off a cliff, and noted that the Pound appreciation can help ease inflation pressure. Mann also warned that inflation expectations have drifted away from levels consistent with the BoE’s target, suggesting the central bank must remain cautious.

On Thursday, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that inflation is still too high and that the government is looking into regulated prices to help reduce cost pressures. Reeves confirmed that the government will not introduce a new wealth tax, explaining that high earners already pay significant taxes. She also said she wants to build a larger fiscal buffer to protect the economy from volatility, though she admitted that achieving this will require trade-offs between taxes and spending.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.37%-0.22%-0.48%0.04%0.41%0.00%-0.42%
EUR0.37%0.15%-0.09%0.41%0.71%0.35%-0.08%
GBP0.22%-0.15%-0.22%0.26%0.53%0.20%-0.21%
JPY0.48%0.09%0.22%0.53%0.96%0.48%0.07%
CAD-0.04%-0.41%-0.26%-0.53%0.38%-0.06%-0.48%
AUD-0.41%-0.71%-0.53%-0.96%-0.38%-0.35%-0.91%
NZD-0.01%-0.35%-0.20%-0.48%0.06%0.35%-0.42%
CHF0.42%0.08%0.21%-0.07%0.48%0.91%0.42%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD opens the door to 1.1700

EUR/USD opens the door to 1.1700

EUR/USD advances for the third consecutive day on Thursday, trading at shouting distance of the 1.1700 mark ahead of the opening bell in Asia. The intense decline in the Greenback and the better tone in the broad risk-linked galaxy underpins the uptick in spot, while shutdown concerns also add to the uncertainty surrounding the buck.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD advances for the second straight day on Thursday, managing to revisit the 1.3450 region, where some initial resistance turned up. Firmer-than-expected UK data releases also lends support to the British Pound along with the continuation of the selling bias in the Greenback.

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold pushes harder and clocks a record high in levels just shy of the key $4,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, prospects for further rate cuts by the Fed, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for precious metal.

XRP bulls target 10% move amid falling exchange inflows 

XRP bulls target 10% move amid falling exchange inflows 

Ripple (XRP) rises above $2.40 at the time of writing on Thursday, following two consecutive days of declines. The token briefly corrected, with the intraday candle wick reaching $2.35 earlier in the day, as a bearish wave spread across the cryptocurrency market. 

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers