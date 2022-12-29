  • The Pound U-turns at 1.2065 slides to. 1.2020 area.
  • Concerns about China and Ukraine have soured investors' sentiment.
  • The US dollar trims losses as US Treasuries bounce up.

Sterling’s reversal from the intra-day high of 1.2065 seen in the early European session has extended to the 1.2020 area in a choppy market session, with the European markets picking up, following a negative opening.

Concerns about China and Ukraine are weighing sentiment

Investors’ optimism about the end of the Zero-COVID policy in China faded on Thursday as reports about the exponential growth of infections and their strain on the country’s financial system are casting doubts on a fast recovery of the Chinese Economy.

Beyond that, the rising tensions in Ukraine where the Russian army is shelling heavily Kyiv and other cities after the Kremlin’s refusal to accept Zelenski’s peace plan is weighing risk appetite further, increasing negative pressure on the GBP.

Furthermore, the 0.5% interest rate hike approved by the Bank of England in December, following November’s 0.75% hike, has raised speculation of an easier monetary tightening in 2023 and a lower  Bank Rate peak which is acting as a headwind for the Sterling.

On the other end, the US Dollar is trimming losses after a negative market opening. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against the most traded currencies, has bounced up from levels right above 104.00, returning to 104.30 tracing the moderate recovery on US Treasury yields.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.203
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.2017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2176
Daily SMA50 1.1874
Daily SMA100 1.1669
Daily SMA200 1.2057
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2126
Previous Daily Low 1.2002
Previous Weekly High 1.2242
Previous Weekly Low 1.1992
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2079
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1971
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1925
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1847
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2172
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2218

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

