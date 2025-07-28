GBP/USD extends into a third day of losses amid wider Greenback recovery

- GBP/USD tumbled back below 1.3400 on Monday as USD flows recover.
- A lack of UK-based economic data leaves a hefty US data docket in control.
- US GDP, Fed rate call, PCE inflation, and another NFP jobs report are all in the barrel.
GBP/USD caught another leg lower to start the new trading week, falling for a third straight session and tumbling back below the 1.3400 handle, hitting a ten-week low in the process. The US Dollar (USD) is rebounding across the board following months of weakness, kicking the Pound Sterling (GBP) below a key rising trendline.
The economic calendar is entirely clear of meaningful data releases on the United Kingdom (UK) side. However, Cable traders will have more than enough to keep them busy with a packed data docket on the American side of the Atlantic.
US data to dominate the data docket this week
United States (US) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the second quarter are slated to be released early on Wednesday, followed by the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest interest rate decision. Annualized US GDP is expected to rebound to 2.4% from Q1’s -0.5% print, while the GDP Price Index is forecast to ease to 2.4% from 3.8%. The Fed has been under increasing pressure from the Trump administration to trim interest rates fast and early, with President Donald Trump calling for a three-point reduction in the fed funds rate. Despite the White House’s protestations, the Fed is broadly expected to keep interest rates on hold this week, with hopes for a quarter-point rate cut in September.
Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) inflation data from June will be released on Thursday. Headline inflation figures hit a bump and run through the second quarter, with much of the blame laid at the feet of the Trump administration’s whipsaw trade and tariff policies. June’s PCE inflation index is expected to tick upward once again, rising to 0.3% MoM from the previous 0.2%.
Friday will close out a heavy week with the latest US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. Median market forecasts expect a slight easing in headline job additions, with investors expecting around 110K net new employed positions in July compared to June’s headline print of 147K.
GBP/USD price forecast
Cable weakness is back on the menu as downside momentum accelerates. GBP/USD is pushing back into the bearish side after flubbing a bullish push for the 1.3800 handle, failing to capture the key technical level in early July and pulling back into key moving averages below 1.3500. The pair has broken through a firm bullish trendline, and is now headed back toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3130.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
Federal Reserve set to leave interest rates unchanged at July meeting
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank will leave policy settings unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.50% range last December.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.