TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD extends into a fourth down day as Cable pressure wanes

  • GBP/USD continues to step closer toward 1.3300.
  • Cable bids continue to dry up ahead of key US CPI inflation data.
  • A fresh round of trade war threats from the Trump administration is boosting risk aversion.
GBP/USD extends into a fourth down day as Cable pressure wanes
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

GBP/USD fell for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, coming within inches of 1.3300 before staging a half-hearted recovery to the 1.3350 region but still ending the day on a down note. Cable traders will be getting a breather on the economic data front until a batch of key releases on Friday that will feature both UK and US data updates.

Global risk appetite took a knee on Wednesday as the Trump administration publicly weighs its options on retaliating against China, who imposed stiff export controls on rare earths in recent weeks. US President Donald Trump has run the gamut of trade war retaliations, from canceling planned trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to threatening an additional 155% tariff on all Chinese goods. Now, the Trump administration is teasing that it may impose export controls of its own on US-producted software products, raising investor concerns that the ongoing trade spate between the US and China could begin to negatively impact markets.

After a lull in the economic data docket on Thursday, impactful releases will resume on Friday. UK Retails Sales and the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), both for September, will release during Friday’s London market session. US inflation data will follow up to close out the trading week, with US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in the barrel and will serve as one of the last key inflation readings before the Federal Reserve (Fed) convenes for its next interest rate decision on October 29.

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD leaves behind a multi-day negative streak and manages to advance past the 1.1600 hurdle at the end of the NA session on Wednesday. The recovery in spot follows a slight pullback in the Greenback as investors continue to assess the US-China trade front and the lack of progress toward a deal to end the US government shutdown.

GBP/USD extends into a fourth down day as Cable pressure wanes

GBP/USD extends into a fourth down day as Cable pressure wanes

GBP/USD fell for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, coming within inches of 1.3300 before staging a half-hearted recovery to the 1.3350 region but still ending the day on a down note. Cable traders will be getting a breather on the economic data front until a batch of key releases on Friday that will feature both UK and US data updates.

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, testing the vicinity of the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce as rising US Treasury yields, easing US–China trade tensions, and a bout of profit-taking keep buyers on the sidelines.

Gold's rise paints a bullish picture for Bitcoin: Bitwise

Gold's rise paints a bullish picture for Bitcoin: Bitwise

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan claims that Gold's 57% run in 2025 is paving the way for Bitcoin. Hougan highlights that central banks and institutions have been major investors in Gold compared to Bitcoin. He adds that sellers' exhaustion could allow sustained ETF inflows and corporate purchases, giving Bitcoin its 'Gold 2025' moment.

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

Crypto trading broker FalconX is set to acquire asset manager 21Shares, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. The deal will see 21Shares merge with FalconX, paving the way for product expansion.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers