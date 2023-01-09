- GBP/USD has overstepped the critical resistance of 1.2100 amid risk-on impulse.
- A sheer decline in economic activities in the United States has triggered recession fears.
- BOE Mann has warned that an energy price cap-inspired fall in inflation could trigger inflation in other productions.
The GBP/USD pair has surpassed the round-level resistance of 1.2100 in the Tokyo session. The Cable is expected to shift its auction profile above 1.2100 amid a cheerful market mood. The US Dollar faced immense pressure on Friday after the release of weaker-than-anticipated Average Hourly Earnings.
S&P500 futures have extended their upside journey after a stellar buying on Friday, portraying more stream left in bulls. Also, the higher risk appetite of the market participants is supporting more weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index is hovering below 103.50, which indicates that the upside has been capped as the risk-aversion theme has lost its traction. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.56%.
After recording the lowest United States Manufacturing PMI figure (Dec) at 48.4 last week since May 2000 reading, as reported by the Institute of Supply Management (ISM), Services PMI has also dropped significantly. The Services PMI plunged significantly to 49.6 vs. the projection of 55.0. Also, New Orders Index that displays forward demand dropped massively to 45.2 vs. the expectations of 58.5. This has triggered a risk of recession in the United States.
Considering the recent decline in potential economic data, Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Evans quoted in Wall Street Journal (WSJ), “It was possible the economic data would support raising the policy rate by 25 basis points at the Fed's next gathering” as reported by Reuters.
On the United Kingdom front, a price cap on energy prices to support households has mechanically reduced inflation but is impacting the prices of other products. Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Catherine Mann cited that “The cap on energy prices allows for a restructuring of spending in the rest of the consumption basket and thus potentially higher inflation in the case of all other products,” Mann said. “It’s something we watch carefully” as reported by Bloomberg.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2108
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2111
|Daily SMA50
|1.1957
|Daily SMA100
|1.1669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1841
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
