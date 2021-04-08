GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed US dollar weakness

- Dollar back in the red as appetite for riskier assets such as the GBP improves.
- Markets await the Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
- Relative covid vaccination progress keeps the pound underpinned.
GBP/USD trades well bid above 1.3750, extending the overnight recovery from near the 1.3725 region, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood.
Expectations that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell could also reiterate the dovish stance on the monetary policy, as highlighted by the central bank’s March meeting’s minutes, boosted the market sentiment. The minutes revealed that the interest rates will remain lower for longer as the economic recovery is far from complete, despite the country’s strengthening labor market.
On the GBP side of the equation, the buyers are back after the two-day profit-taking slide, as the underlying tone remains upbeat amid a relative success in the UK’s covid vaccination campaign. The Kingdom rolled out Moderna Inc.’s vaccines from Wednesday, which is likely to speed up the inoculation drive across the country, as it opens up from the lockdown restrictions.
Meanwhile, in anticipation of Powell’s speech, the major could continue to derive trading impulse from the dollar trades and the broader market sentiment.
GBP/USD: Technical levels
Any recovery attempts in the major are likely to remain shallow and could likely face a strong hurdle at the bearish 21-DMA at 1.3831. However, given that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to hold below the central line, the downside appears more compelling for GBP/USD. Therefore, a test of the 100-DMA support (1.3682) remains in the offing, below which the March 25 low of 1.3670 could offer additional protection to the bulls.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3762
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3835
|Daily SMA50
|1.3854
|Daily SMA100
|1.3677
|Daily SMA200
|1.3321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3725
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3926
