- Pound among the worst G10 performers during the American session.
- DXY trims losses as optimism starts to fade.
- GBP/USD unable to sustain a recovery, 1.3050 exposed.
The GBP/USD gave up all gains and dropped back under 1.3100 after reaching earlier a daily high at 1.3159. The dollar gained strength as Wall Street trimmed gains, while the pound weakened.
Data offset by market sentiment
The rally in stocks at the beginning of the US sessions pushed the dollar to fresh lows across the board. During the last hours, the optimism faded and the greenback recovered momentum. Still, lower US yields could limit the dollar’s upside. The 10-year yield is under 2.40%, down 2.60% so far on the day.
US data came in above expectation on Tuesday. The Jobs Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed job positions at 11.26 million (consensus 11.0 million); The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose 19.1% in January from a year ago, above the 18.4% of market consensus. On the negative front, Conference Board’s consumer confidence index declined to 107.2, the lowest level in thirteen months. The ADP employment report is due on Wednesday and the Non-farm Payroll report on Friday.
Analysts at ING point out that “strong and vibrant housing and jobs markets reinforce the message that the Fed has a lot of work to do to regain control of inflation pressures. Consumer confidence is softening, presumably on the back of higher prices, but at least for now, households are happy to keep spending. The case for a series of 50bp Fed rate hikes is growing.” Fed’s Harker mentioned on Tuesday the central bank “collectively underestimated” the impact of fiscal spending on inflation.
The pound continues to show weakness after Bank of England Governor Bailey on Monday offered a cautious tone, warning about economic uncertainty. Also, the currency is being affected by the rally of EUR/GBP that trades above 0.8465, at the highest level since early March.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3098
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3172
|Daily SMA50
|1.3384
|Daily SMA100
|1.3396
|Daily SMA200
|1.3577
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3067
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3299
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2991
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1100, remains in the green
EUR/USD peaked at 1.1136 before retreating, still holding on to substantial intraday gains amid an improved market mood. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed on safe-haven assets.
GBP/USD trims early gains, trades neutral below 1.3100
GBP/USD has gained traction and has advanced to daily highs near 1.3159 but gave up gains and returned to the 1.3080 price zone. Enthusiasm persists, although not the dollar’s broad weakness.
XAUUSD bounces from critical Fibonacci support
Spot gold has plummeted below the $1,900 threshold during the European session, weighed by headlines indicating progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Shiba Inu price is on the cusp of a 65% bull run
Shiba Inu price saw bulls taking the lead on Monday by using the 55-day SMA handle as an entry point that resulted in the price shooting up to the 200-day SMA of $0.00003000.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO chart shows RSI divergence, possible trend reversal
Nio stock (NIO) is tentatively higher on Tuesday, trading up 1% half an hour into the session. The Chinese EV upstart traded 6.5% higher on Monday after market sentiment rebounded and NIO shares looked underpriced after Friday's earnings-related, 9.4% sell-off.