GBP/USD: Economic recovery as vaccination continues supports cable's momentum – CIBC

Economists at CIBC Capital Markets have upgraded the GBP forecast profile in the wake of UK negative rates being stricken from the policy agenda. GBP/USD is seen at 1.43 and 1.46 by the second and third quarter of the year, respectively.
Key quotes
“The combination of an upbeat Bank of England macro assessment predicated on an accelerated vaccine rollout, and the avoidance of a no-deal Brexit underlines that negative rate assumptions are not credible. Although we can expect policy inertia until H1 2023, the consequence of the removal of negative rate assumptions will be a steeper curve, as CPI heads back to target, while activity levels accelerate.”
“Barring an exogenous shock to the UK vaccine strategy, as almost 30% of the adult population have been vaccinated, expect sterling to have moved into a new, higher paradigm.”
“A period of excess demand, would under more normal circumstances encourage markets to price in higher administered rates. However, as GDP is set to remain below pre-covid levels into 2022, the underlying dynamics are far from normal. Still, a vaccine-inspired, consumer-led recovery from Q2 onwards, obviates the need for negative rate risks, so the prospect of higher inflation and accelerating growth supports a stronger performance in trade-weighted sterling.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone inflation figures and speeches from Fed officials are awaited.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area
Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.