GBP/USD eases from tops, struggles to find acceptance above 1.4200 mark

- Sustained USD selling bias pushed GBP/USD higher for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields, the risk-on mood all weighed on the greenback.
- The lack of follow-through buying warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
The GBP/USD pair spiked to fresh daily tops during the early European session, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.4200 mark and quickly retreated around 30-35 pips in the last hour. The pair was last seen trading near the 1.4175-80 region, still up nearly 0.20% for the day.
The pair built on the previous day's goodish intraday rebound from the vicinity of the 1.4100 mark and gained strong follow-through traction on Tuesday amid sustained US dollar selling bias. The White House pared down the infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion and eased fears about runaway inflation in the US. This, in turn, forced investors to trim their bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off, which continued acting as a headwind for the greenback.
Diminishing odds for an inflation-driven rate hike was reinforced by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond slipped below the 1.60% threshold, to the lowest level in two weeks and contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status and provided a goodish lift to the GBP/USD pair.
Despite the supporting factors, bulls struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 1.4200 mark. In the absence of any fresh catalyst, some cross-driven weakness stemming from an uptick in the EUR/GBP held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets amid fears over the long-term impact of Brexit. That said, the upbeat outlook for the UK economy supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4184
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4029
|Daily SMA50
|1.3905
|Daily SMA100
|1.3849
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4172
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4121
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4086
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and advances to 1.42
GBP/USD extends íts gains and hits 1.42 amid dollar weakness. EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol. The US dollar follows Treasury yields lower as Fed officials dismiss inflation.
Gold resumes run-up to $1,900 as US Treasury yields stay pressured
Gold regains upside momentum following its bounce off intraday low even as the buyers struggle around $1,879, down 0.10% intraday, heading into Tuesday’s European session. US data, Fed remain as the key catalysts.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.