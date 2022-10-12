- mixed signals about BoE's bond-buying program prompt some short-covering around GBP/USD.
- Subdued USD price action provides an additional lift, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.
- Investors now look to FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus ahead of the US CPI report on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair stages a goodish bounce from the 1.0925 area, or a nearly two-week high set earlier this Wednesday and snaps a five-day losing streak. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the move and retreat around 40-50 pips from the vicinity of the 1.1100 round-figure mark.
The British pound attracts some buyers amid reports that the Bank might be willing to extend its purchases beyond Friday and prompts short-covering around the GBP/USD pair. This, along with subdued US dollar price action, offers additional support to the major. That said, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the central bank will stop buying UK government bonds on October 14. Apart from this, the dismal UK macro data contributes to capping the upside for the major.
The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.3% in August, reinforcing the BoE's prediction for a recession this year. Furthermore, expectations that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to tame inflation acts as a tailwind for the greenback. This further holds back traders from placing bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair ahead of the crucial FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session.
The focus will then shift to the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday, which should play a key role in influencing the Fed's future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, elevated US Treasury bond yields might underpin the greenback and continue to keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the major amid concerns about the UK government's fiscal plans.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1053
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|1.0968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.118
|Daily SMA50
|1.157
|Daily SMA100
|1.1889
|Daily SMA200
|1.2513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0953
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1341
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range at around 0.9700 on Wednesday. The US data showed that the annual PPI edged lower to 8.5% in September, compared to the market expectation of 8.4%, and helped the dollar stay resilient ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD retreates from daily highs, holds above 1.1000
GBP/USD has erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session after the annual September US PPI data came in slightly higher than the market expectation. Nevertheless, the pair holds in positive territory above 1.1000 on hopes of changes to the UK mini-budget.
Gold consolidates gains near $1,670 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold continues to fluctuate near $1,670 in the second half of the day on Wednesday as investors await the FOMC Minutes. After the mixed PPI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the daily range slightly below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to stay neutral.
How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: PPI, CPI and then earnings to set the direction
Stocks were attempting to get their rally on during the first half of Tuesday's session. Things were looking solid for a short-term bottom until the Bank of England once again issued a confusing communique. Equities all turned and exited stage left, closing lower for the day.