GBP/USD drops to session low, around mid-1.3000s on awful UK retail sales

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD climbed to over one-week tops but lost traction post-UK macro data.
  • Fears of a no-deal Brexit might exert some additional pressure on the pound.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3060-50 region post-UK macro data.

Following a brief consolidation, the pair managed to regain some positive traction for the fourth consecutive session but the uptick fizzled out rather quickly following the release of weaker UK monthly retail sales figures.

Pound losses traction on dismal UK retail sales

In fact, the headlines sales declined by 0.6% in December as compared to 0.7% rise expected and the previous month's awful reading was further revised down to -0.8% from -0.6%, which eventually weighed on the British pound.

Adding to this, the yearly growth came in at 0.9% as against 2.6% expected and the previous month’s downwardly revised reading of 0.8%. Meanwhile, sales excluding fuel declined 0.8% MoM and recorded a modest 0.7% YoY growth, again missing estimates by a big margin.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or the current pullback marks the resumption of the prior depreciating move amid concerns that Britain might crash out of the EU at the end of the transition period.

Later during the early North-American session, a slew of second-tier US economic releases might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.311
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.3076
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3068
Daily SMA50 1.3031
Daily SMA100 1.2787
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3084
Previous Daily Low 1.3025
Previous Weekly High 1.3213
Previous Weekly Low 1.3013
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3048
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3039
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3003
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.298
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3157

 

 

