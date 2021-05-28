GBP/USD drops to mid-1.4100s ahead of the key US inflation data

- A broad-based USD strength prompted selling around GBP/USD on the last day of the week.
- The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE Vlieghe’s hawkish comments might help limit losses.
- The market focus remains on the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, Biden’s budget proposal.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the mid-European session and dragged the GBP/USD pair to fresh daily lows, around the 1.4155-50 region.
The continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.4200 round-figure mark and witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by a resurgent US dollar demand and forced the GBP/USD pair to erase a part of the previous day's strong gains.
Following the previous day's brief pause, the greenback regained traction on Friday and built on this week's bounce from the lowest level since January. The momentum was supported by the overnight surge in the US Treasury bond yields, triggered by reports about the Biden administration’s multi-trillion spending plan.
According to the New York Times, US President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022. This fueled optimism over the economic recovery and stoked worries about rising inflationary worries, which raised speculations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later.
Hence, the key focus will remain on Friday's release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – the core PCE Price Index. A stronger print will validate the higher inflation narrative and Fed rate hike expectations, which should trigger a fresh bout of short-covering around the greenback and exert some additional pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
That said, the Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe's hawkish comments on Thursday, saying that the central bank could raise rates well into next year, should act as a tailwind for the British pound. Vlieghe also noted that an increase could come earlier if there is a smooth transition from furlough and the economy rebounds more quickly than expected.
The comes on the back of the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic, reinforced by the impressive pace of vaccinations and the gradual easing of lockdown measures. In fact, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that there is nothing in the data currently to delay the plan to end restrictions fully on June 21.
The domestic factors support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the sterling and should help limit the downside. Even from a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair has been showing some resilience below the 1.4100 mark, making it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before placing fresh bearish bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4162
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.4208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4064
|Daily SMA50
|1.3919
|Daily SMA100
|1.3866
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4219
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates its decline ahead of US PCE data
EUR/USD trades at weekly lows in the 1.2160 region. US Treasury yields and the dollar received a boost from US President' Biden reported $6 trillion budget. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is awaited.
GBP/USD eases on renewed dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains pressured and trades near 1.4150, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about the Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE comments.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.