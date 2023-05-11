GBP/USD drops to fresh weekly low, holds above mid-1.2500s ahead of BoE

- GBP/USD comes under some bearish pressure on Thursday and retreats further from the YTD peak.
- Resurgent USD demand prompts aggressive selling amid some repositioning trade ahead of the BoE.
- The fundamental backdrop still supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying at lower levels.
The GBP/USD pair extends the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.2680 region, or its highest level since April 2022 and remains under heavy selling pressure on Thursday. The downward trajectory remains uninterrupted through the early part of the European session and drags spot prices to a fresh weekly low, around the 1.2565 area in the last hour.
The US Dollar (USD) makes a solid comeback following the overnight modest downtick and jumps to over a one-week high, which, in turn, is seen exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Despite signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US, traders remain uncertain over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy move. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance that the US central bank will leave interest rates steady in June. That said, diverging views over the possibility of rate cuts later this year, along with worries about slowing economic growth, prompt some short-covering around the Greenback.
This, along with some repositioning trade ahead of the highly-anticipated Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision, also seems to contribute to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair. The downside, however, is more likely to remain limited amid expectations that the UK central bank will hike interest rates by another 25 bps later this Thursday. Moreover, economic forecasts published by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) indicated that the underlying inflation in the UK has shown little sign of having peaked. This, in turn, might further hold back traders from placing bearish bets around the British Pound.
Hence, the market focus will be on the post-meeting press conference, where comments by Governor Andrew Bailey will influence the GBP. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2504
|Daily SMA50
|1.2337
|Daily SMA100
|1.224
|Daily SMA200
|1.1957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.268
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2603
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bitcoin miner Marathon first-quarter earnings beat estimates as SEC extends probe
MARA one of the largest publicly traded crypto miners in North America, reported a narrower-than forecast first-quarter loss per share as a rising bitcoin price and increased production helped lift the Florida-based company back toward profitability.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.