GBP/USD drops below 1.3320 on renewed no-deal fears

- GBP/USD fell sharply on latest headlines surrounding UK-EU trade talks.
- UK PM Johnson says substantial and important differences remain.
- US Dollar Index stays in the red below 92.00.
The GBP/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to a daily low of 1.3317 following the latest headlines surrounding the EU-UK trade negotiations. As of writing, the pair was down 0.26% on the day at 1.3320.
No-deal fears weigh on GBP
Citing an EU diplomat, Reuters reported on Friday that EU ambassadors called upon the European Commission to present contingency measures for a no-deal urgently. Additionally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that substantial and important differences remain to be gapped in negotiations and said that the UK can prosper with or without a deal.
These comments caused GBP/USD to lose nearly 40 pips in a matter of minutes. Furthermore, the UK's FTSE 100 Index lost traction to reflect the cautious market mood and was last seen losing 0.5% at 6,331.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively quiet on Friday, allowing GBP/USD to limit its losses for the time being. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the US stocks markets will close early due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. At the moment, the DXY is posting small daily losses at 91.97.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3337
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3191
|Daily SMA50
|1.3034
|Daily SMA100
|1.3014
|Daily SMA200
|1.2727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3398
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3396
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3471
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
