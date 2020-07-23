GBP/USD drifts back closer to 1.2700 mark, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD quickly retreated around 50-55 pips during the early European session.
- The UK and EU will provide statements on this week's post-Brexit talks on Thursday.
- The prevalent USD selling bias extended some support and helped limit the slide.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling below the 1.2700 round-figure mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2755 region – just ahead of multi-week tops set on Tuesday. The latest leg of a sudden drop of over 50 pips lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst but followed Brexit-related news. The UK and EU are expected to provide statements on this week's post-Brexit talks later this Thursday.
This comes on the back of the overnight reports that the UK government and the EU will fail to sign a trade deal, which revived fears of a no-deal Brexit. This, in turn, exerted some pressure on the British pound and momentarily dragged the GBP/USD pair below the 1.2700 mark. However, the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar helped limit any deeper losses.
Worries that the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the US could delay the economic recovery kept the USD bulls on the defensive. The greenback was further pressured by the impasse over a $3 trillion fiscal stimulus bill. Meanwhile, the optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and did little to lend any support to the safe-haven USD.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK on Thursday. Hence, it will now be interesting to see if the GBP/USD pair is able to attract some fresh buying or traders opt to further lighten their bullish bets ahead of the Brexit update.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with developments surrounding the US fiscal measures will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2721
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2535
|Daily SMA50
|1.2474
|Daily SMA100
|1.2417
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2644
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2571
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.