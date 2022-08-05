- The GBP/USD prepares to finish the week with hefty losses of 0.78%.
- US labor data poured cold water on recession fears ahead of next week’s CPI.
- BoE’s Pill: The bank will reach its inflation target, but it “will take some time.”
The GBP/USD tanks reached a fresh weekly low at 1.2002 as a reaction to a stellar US employment report which eases US recession fears while increasing the odds for further Federal Reserve aggressive tightening amidst a 9% inflation in the country.
During the day, the GBP/USD peaked at around 1.2169, but as abovementioned, it tumbled. Still, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2078, down 0.67%, though some 70 pips above the day’s low.
GBP/USD plunged on US data
Sentiment remains mixed, with most EU stocks closing with losses while US equities wobble. On Friday, the Department of Labor revealed that July Nonfarm Payrolls added 528K jobs to the US economy, smashing estimations of 250K. Additional data from the US jobs report illustrates that the labor market remains tight, with the Unemployment rate falling to 3.5% and Average Hourly Earnings increasing 0.5% MoM while, on an annual basis, rose by 5.2%
On Thursday, Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester kept her hawkish stance. She said the rate path outlined by June dot plots is “about right,” while adding that a 75 bps for September is “not unreasonable.”
Elsewhere, the Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill crossed wires via Bloomberg. He said that the BoE would return to its 2% inflation target but added that “it’s going to be a process, which is going to take time reflecting the magnitude of shocks we’ve seen,” on Friday. Those remarks came one day after the “old lady” raised rates by 50 bps, the most in 27 years, lifting the Bank’s Rate to 1.75%, and warned that the UK might tap into a recession by the year’s end.
All that said, the GBP/USD prepares to finish the week with losses. The resilience shown by the US economy so far, with ISM PMIs holding the fort in expansionary territory and a solid labor market, paints a positive picture for the greenback. Contrarily, the stagflationary scenario looming in the UK, we can conclude that the Sterling’s weakness could remain towards the next week.
What to watch
Next week, the UK economic docket will feature RICS House Price Balance as the only market mover data. The US docket will feature the Inflation data, namely consumer and producer indices, Initial Jobless Claims, and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment for August.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2074
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0122
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00
|Today daily open
|1.2161
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2029
|Daily SMA50
|1.2192
|Daily SMA100
|1.2489
|Daily SMA200
|1.2957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2215
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2065
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1997
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2297
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!