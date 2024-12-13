GBP/USD depreciates to near 1.2650 ahead of UK monthly GDP

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The downside risks of the Pound Sterling seem limited due to increased expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will adopt a slower pace of policy easing compared to other central banks in Europe and North America.

Additionally, the release of the hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) report on Thursday provided support for the US Dollar and undermined the GBP/USD pair. The US PPI jumped 0.4% MoM in November, the largest gain since June, after an upwardly revised 0.3% increase in October. This reading was better than the 0.2% expected.

GBP/USD holds losses for the third successive day, trading around 1.2660 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair depreciates as the potential tariff threats from Trump’s administration have boosted the US Dollar (USD) across the board and created a headwind for the risk-sensitive British Pound (GBP).

