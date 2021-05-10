GBP/USD defends 1.40 despite election, Brexit jitters, UK GDP eyed

- GBP/USD trims intraday gains after refreshing 10-week top.
- Scottish independence referendum is a matter of when and not if, Tories did well in local government elections.
- UK’s Truss expects ‘roaring twenties’ Brexit-boom outside EU, Gilbertar, freeports and fisheries trouble policymakers of late.
- UK GDP will be the key for this week but BOE’s Bailey may offer intermediate entertainment.
GBP/USD edges higher around 1.4020, up 0.27% intraday, while heading into Monday’s London open. The cable jumped to the fresh high since late February earlier in Asia. However, the US dollar’s dead-cat bounce joins the UK’s political and Brexit tensions to test the bulls.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to have benefited by faster covid vaccinations in the latest elections. With a third of British adults completed their jabbing, Tories won an extra 290 seats to 2,198, including the landmark victory in Hartlepool. Labour Party, on the other hand, lost 247 more seats to grab 1,268 places. It should, however, be noted that Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon won a fourth term as the National Leader and is determined to call on the second referendum. Though, the UK Senior British minister Michael Gove refused to say on Sunday, per WION news, how the government would react if the Scottish parliament were to pass a bill calling for a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.
Elsewhere, Brexit talks remain gloomy as, “A furious diplomatic row risks breaking out as negotiations regarding the position of Gibraltar post-Brexit have stalled - with UK officials blaming the EU,” said the UK Express. Additionally, Financial Times (FT) marked hardships for eight new English freeports as the latest post-Brexit trade deals include clauses that specifically prohibit manufacturers in freeport-type zones from benefiting from the deals. It should be noted that the chatters that some English pensioners in Spain were refused for the covid jabs trigger fresh woes.
Even so, the UK’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was cited by the UK Express as saying that she had seen some “fantastic economic forecasts” for the UK in the coming months ahead as she praised British businesses' “incredible” adaptation to Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Britain’s faster jabbing also helps the nations to revisit the lowest infections since September but UK PM Johnson is pushed to join the US and the European Union (EU), as far as support for the covid vaccine patent waiver is concerned. It’s worth mentioning that the UK terms the Indian strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the ‘variant of concern’.
On the other hand, the US policymakers cheer surprisingly downbeat US jobless report as it adds strength to the defense of easy money. However, the vaccine optimism in the EU and Australia, of late, join mixed catalysts elsewhere to help the US dollar index (DXY) lick its wounds around late February lows.
Looking forward, Wednesday’s UK GDP becomes the key concern for GBP/USD traders this week as markets expect -6.0% figures versus -7.3% prior. In the meantime, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s multiple speeches and risk catalysts also become the key to keep buyers hopeful.
Technical analysis
A clear break of 1.4010-20 area including multiple tops marked since early March, enables GBP/USD buyers to aim for 1.4080 and 1.4150 ahead of targeting the yearly top surrounding 1.4245. Alternatively, the 1.4000 may offer intermediate support during a pullback but the cable’s downside below April’s high of 1.3976 could favor short-term sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.402
|Today Daily Change
|38 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|1.3982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3877
|Daily SMA50
|1.3858
|Daily SMA100
|1.3784
|Daily SMA200
|1.345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4006
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market turned most bullish in a month the last week
One-month risk reversal (RR) for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, reversed the previous two-week downside after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) propelled the weekly RR. This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD pair’s latest run-up.
GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
EUR/USD: Options market turned most bullish in a month the last week
One-month risk reversal (RR) for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, reversed the previous two-week downside after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) propelled the weekly RR. This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD pair’s latest run-up.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.