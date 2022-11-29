GBP/USD declines towards 1.1940 amid cautious market mood, Fed commentary ahead

- GBP/USD is looking to test weekly lows at 1.1940 as the risk-off impulse has remained solid.
- The US Treasury yields have accelerated as Fed policymakers see no halt in rate hike culture in the near term.
- The speech from Andrew Bailey failed to provide cushion to Pound bulls.
The GBP/USD pair is seeking a cushion around the immediate hurdle of 1.1950 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable displayed volatile moves on Tuesday after failing to sustain above the psychological resistance of 1.2000 as the FX domain turned currency-specific. The further road is still favoring a bumpy ride for the Pound Sterling as a speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell could infuse adrenaline rush into the US Dollar index (DXY).
The Cable is expected to test the weekly low at 1.1940 amid a cautious market mood. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to shift its business above 106.80 as the risk-aversion theme has improved safe-haven’s appeal. The 10-year US Treasury yields have accelerated to 3.75% as Fed policymakers see no halt in rate hike culture in the near term.
The speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell is expected to weaken obscurity over the extent of an interest rate hike for December monetary policy. Apart from that, minutes of the Fed’s Beige Book will remain under the radar, which will provide regional status of employment, consumer spending, and the extent of economic activities.
This week, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is the show-stopper event. But before that, investors will focus on US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data doe meaningful cues. As per the consensus, the United States economy has added fresh 200k jobs in the labor market lower than the prior release of 239k.
On the UK front, the speech from Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday failed to provide a cushion to Pound bulls. Testifying at the Lord's Economic Affairs Committee, BOEE Governor cited that "There has been no discussion with the government on the pace and timing of BoE asset sales." He believes that the “UK labor market has turned out to be much more constrained than we thought, different to other countries."
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1953
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.173
|Daily SMA50
|1.1428
|Daily SMA100
|1.1645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2176
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1941
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2242
