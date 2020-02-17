GBP/USD could attempt a move to 1.3160 – UOB

Cable’s outlook is slightly positive, and the upside bias could extend to the 1.3160 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for GBP to ‘edge nearer to 1.3100 before easing’ did not materialize as it traded in a relatively quiet manner between 1.3001 and 1.3063 before settling little change at 1.3046 (+0.04%). The underlying tone is on the firm side and this would likely translate into a higher trading range of 1.3015/1.3080 (a sustained advance above 1.3085 is not expected).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we noted yesterday (13 Feb, spot at 1.2955) that ‘downward pressure has more or less dissipated’, we expected GBP to ‘trade sideways within a 1.2850/1.3060 range’. However, GBP staged a sudden rally and moved above the top of the range as it touched 1.3069. Despite the strong advance, we do not view the current GBP strength as part of an uptrend. That said, the short-term strength could extend further to 1.3160 in the coming days. In other words, the outlook for GBP is deemed as mildly positive for now. Support is at 1.2990 but only a break of 1.2950 would indicate the upside risk has dissipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
