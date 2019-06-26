According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, GBP/USD pair continues to struggle at the 1.2763/72 resistance (the 7th June high and February low) and has in fact charted a key day reversal.

Key Quotes

“For caution we will exit our longs here. The market will have to overcome this on a closing basis in order to generate some further upside interest. This will target the 200 day ma at 1.2923, but we are looking for this to then cap the topside.”

“Meanwhile we would allow for a possible near term pull back towards the 1.2667/00 region ahead of another leg higher (previous downtrend should now act as support). Failure here will see the 1.2559/1.2506 recent lows retested.”

“Below 1.2506 would target the 1.2444 December 2018 low. This is the last defence for 1.2108, the 78.6% retracement of the move up from 2016.”