According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, GBP/USD pair continues to struggle at the 1.2763/72 resistance (the 7th June high and February low) and has in fact charted a key day reversal.
Key Quotes
“For caution we will exit our longs here. The market will have to overcome this on a closing basis in order to generate some further upside interest. This will target the 200 day ma at 1.2923, but we are looking for this to then cap the topside.”
“Meanwhile we would allow for a possible near term pull back towards the 1.2667/00 region ahead of another leg higher (previous downtrend should now act as support). Failure here will see the 1.2559/1.2506 recent lows retested.”
“Below 1.2506 would target the 1.2444 December 2018 low. This is the last defence for 1.2108, the 78.6% retracement of the move up from 2016.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating its losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message and chancing for a sharp rate cut of 50bp in July have dropped.
GBP/USD on the back foot after Johnson's Brexit commitment
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, losing some ground. Leading Conservative contender Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die." BOE Governor Carney speaks later.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold retreats farther from multi-year tops, back closer to $1400 mark
Gold hovers near the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the key $1400 psychological mark.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Recovery but where is the trend?
The US Census Bureau will release its report on Manufacturers New Orders for Durable Goods in May on Wednesday June 26th at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm GMT