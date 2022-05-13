- GBP/USD defends 1.2200 amid a broad US dollar pullback, positive mood.
- Cable’s rebound appears capped amid the UK-US macro divergence.
- GBP/USD jumps off falling wedge support on 4H but 21-SMA is the level to beat.
GBP/USD is moving back and forth in a 20-pips range in the European session, defending minor bids just above the 1.2200 level.
The recovery attempt in the pair could be attributed to a broad pullback in the US dollar vs. its main rivals from the highest level in two decades just shy of the 105.00 mark.
The positive shift in risk sentiment, in the wake of Shanghai reopening news, is boding ill for the safe-haven dollar. Although the further upside in cable remains elusive, thanks to the ongoing rally in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
The macroeconomic, as well as, the monetary policy divergence between the UK and the US economies will likely keep the pound undermined in the near term.
Attention now shifts towards the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data and Fedspeak for fresh trading impetus. Next week, the focus will be on the US Retail Sales and the UK inflation data.
Looking at cable’s four-hour chart, the price staged a decent comeback after finding bids at 1.2165 on Thursday, which appeared to be the falling trendline (wedge) support.
Note that the major is traversing within a bullish wedge formation after the brief recovery on May 4 lost legs near the 1.2535 region.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat above the oversold region while below the midline, suggesting that the recovery momentum may be losing traction.
If the downside pressure accelerates, then a retest of the wedge support, now at 1.2136 will be challenged.
A breach of the latter will trigger a fresh drop towards the 1.2100.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
On the other side, any recovery attempts will need to recapture the immediate upside hurdle at 1.2250, above which the bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2268 will be probed.
Further up, the falling trendline (wedge) resistance at 1.2309 will be the last line of defense for GBP sellers.
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2212
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2618
|Daily SMA50
|1.2915
|Daily SMA100
|1.3221
|Daily SMA200
|1.3405
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2256
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2276
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggels to hold above 1.0400 after EU data
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.0400 with the dollar regathering its strength on rising US Treasury bond yields. Eurostat reported that Industrial Production in the EU contracted at a softer pace than expected in March but the shared currency failed to capitalise on that data. Investors await the consumer confidence report from the US.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction following a short-lived recovery attempt and dropped below 1.2200. Ahead of the consumer confidence index data from the US, rising US Treasury bond yields help the greenback find demand and weigh on the pair.
Gold struggles near multi-month low, flat-lined around $1,820 area
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,810 region and staged modest recovery from over a three-month low touched earlier this Friday. The intraday uptick, however, lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,830 level.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index May Preview: Can Americans keep their spending habits? Premium
Markets are spooked. The Dow is down 12.4% since the New Year. The NASDAQ Composite has shed more than a quarter of its value and the broad-based S&P 500 is 17.4% lower.