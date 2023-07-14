GBP/USD consolidates near 15-month high, around 1.3130 area; bullish potential intact

- GBP/USD enters a bullish consolidation phase and trades just below the 15-month peak.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle undermine the USD and lend support.
- Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE also contribute to limiting the slide.
The GBP/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Friday and consolidates its recent strong gains registered over the past two weeks or so, to its highest level since April 2022. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3130-1.3125 region and the fundamental backdrop still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders.
The US Dollar (USD) remains under some selling pressure for the seventh straight day and hits a fresh 15-month low in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearly done with its policy tightening cycle. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, continues to draw support from rising bets that the Bank of England (BoE) may need to raise interest rates further to combat high inflation. This should act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair and support prospects for an extension of the near-term well-established uptrend.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will hold interest rates steady for the rest of the year after the widely expected 25 bps lift-off in July. The bets were lifted by the US CPI report on Wednesday, which showed a further moderation in consumer prices. Adding to this, the US Producer Prices Index (PPI) recorded the smallest annual rise in nearly three years in June. This comes on the back of signs that the US labor market is cooling and should allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance, which keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.
In contrast, the current market pricing indicates that the BoE could raise interest rates from the current 5% to a cycle peak of 6.5% to dampen demand and force inflation lower. The speculations were fueled by stronger UK wage growth data, which, according to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, is harming the efforts to contain inflation. This, to a larger extent, helps offset the possibility of a recession in the UK later this year and suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair remains to the upside.
There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due from the UK on Friday, leaving the major at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the release of the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair on the last trading day of the week. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register strong gains and end in the green for the second straight week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3132
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2764
|Daily SMA50
|1.2599
|Daily SMA100
|1.2438
|Daily SMA200
|1.2181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3141
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2984
|Previous Weekly High
|1.285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2659
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges 0.6900 amid unabated US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD is challenging monthly highs near 0.6900 early Friday, as markets digest the news that Michele Bullock will be the next RBA Governor. The pair continues to find support from prolonged weakness in the US Dollar, as the dovish Fed's narrative gathers strength. US data awaited.
USD/JPY bounces with US Treasury yields, retakes 137.50
USD/JPY is off the two-month lows of 137.25, trading close to 137.50 amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. The downside bias, however, remains intact, in the face of the sustained US Dollar weakness. The Yen continues to draw support from hopes of BoJ's YCC tweak.
Gold bulls eye $1,985 as Fed policy pivot concerns weigh on US Dollar
Gold remains sidelined around $1,960 amid an early Asian session on Friday, after refreshing the monthly high during the latest five-day winning streak. The XAU/USD justifies the recent hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to prod the bulls.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public. Based on the comment, the commission remains on course, with plans to review the decision.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.