GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar

- GBP/USD trades cautiously on Friday in the initial Asian session.
- US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous two session’s consolidative moves.
- The sterling falls on the sour risk sentiment, Brexit chaos.
GBP/USD treads water on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading session. The pair hovers in a very close trading band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3702, up 0.02% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades at 93.07 with 0.26% gains amid general risk-on mood.
Investors stayed invested in the US Dollar after Fed’s taper talks picked up pace ahead of the Jackson Hole Synopsys. Fed’s official hawkish comments supported the narrative of the central bank timing of tapering talks.
Dallas Federal President Robert Kaplan remained confident on the straight of the US economy and asserted that the central bank should start tapering in October. Fed’s Bullard said that US inflation was substantially higher and expected to finish asset purchase by March 2022.
On the other hand, the sterling lost its ground on risk aversion among investors ahead of the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, despite the fall in COVID-19 cases.
In the latest development, the UK industry leaders reported that Britain's post-Brexit supply chain crisis could hamper "Christmas celebrations" and continued to cause food shortages until 2022.
As for now, traders wait for the slew of economic data: US Personal Income and Spending data, Goods Trade Balance, Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech to gauge the market sentiment.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1.3763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3827
|Daily SMA100
|1.3921
|Daily SMA200
|1.3799
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3767
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3697
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3879
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3602
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3858
EUR/USD: Focus on weekly support line, 100-SMA as MACD teases bears
EUR/USD remains pressured around the week’s top, seesaws near 1.1750-55 amid Friday’s Asian session after the first negative daily closing the previous day. Failures to cross 200-SMA, downbeat MACD signals keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met French President Emmanuel Macron. Hints on US Federal Reserve tapering hurt demand for high-yielding assets. GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline once blow 1.3670.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.