GBP/USD consolidates its recent gains to multi-month top, stuck in a range around 1.2500

- GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday.
- A combination of factors lends some support to the USD and acts as a headwind for the major.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause continue to cap the buck and help limit the downside.
The GBP/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early part of the European session on Wednesday and consolidates its recent gains to its highest level since June 2022 touched the previous day. The pair is currently placed around the 1.2500 psychological mark and seems poised to prolong the upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
A modest intraday uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, along with a mildly softer risk tone, assist the safe-haven US Dollar to stall its recent downfall to over a two-month low, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The USD, however, struggles to gain any meaningful traction amid firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearly done with its tightening cycle. In fact, the current market pricing indicates an even chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the May FOMC meeting and the possibility of rate cuts by end-December.
The bets were reaffirmed by the weaker US macro data on Tuesday, which showed that job openings in February dropped to the lowest in nearly two years and Factory Orders declined for the second straight month. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, was seen as a sign that the Fed's efforts to slow the labor market may be having some impact. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the US bond yields and hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The aforementioned factors, to a larger extent, helps offset mixed signals from the Bank of England (BoE) policymakers over the future rate-hike path. In fact, the BoE MPC member Silvana Tenreyro on Tuesday advocated for consideration of cutting rates sooner than thought as the absence of cost-push shocks would bring down inflation well below targets. In contrast, the BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said that action is still needed in assessing inflation prospects and that the onus remains on ensuring enough policy tightening is delivered to see the job through.
The lack of any meaningful selling, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside. Bullish traders, however, seem reluctant to place fresh bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data - popularly known as the NFP report - on Friday. Heading into the key data risk, Wednesday's US economic docket, featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI, due might provide some impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2493
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2502
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2217
|Daily SMA50
|1.2153
|Daily SMA100
|1.2143
|Daily SMA200
|1.1897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2525
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2395
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2604
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
