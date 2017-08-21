GBP/USD coinciding with constructive Brexit negotiation headlines - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank noted that GBP is up vs the USD with the bulk of GBP gains coinciding with constructive Brexit negotiation headlines.

GBP/USD: short-term technicals are bearish-neutral - Scotiabank

Key Quotes:

"This week’s data calendar is relatively empty, with no major releases ahead of the second Q2 GDP figures on Thursday."

"Risk reversals are suggestive of a slight build in the premium for protection against GBP weakness, and CFTC positioning remains bearish."