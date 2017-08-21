GBP/USD coinciding with constructive Brexit negotiation headlines - Scotiabank

GBP/USD coinciding with constructive Brexit negotiation headlines - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank noted that GBP is up vs the USD with the bulk of GBP gains coinciding with constructive Brexit negotiation headlines.
GBP/USD: short-term technicals are bearish-neutral - Scotiabank
Key Quotes:
"This week’s data calendar is relatively empty, with no major releases ahead of the second Q2 GDP figures on Thursday."
"Risk reversals are suggestive of a slight build in the premium for protection against GBP weakness, and CFTC positioning remains bearish."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.