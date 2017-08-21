GBP/USD: short-term technicals are bearish-neutral - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that GBP/USD short-term technicals are bearish-neutral.

Key Quotes:

"Bearish momentum signals are softening back to neutral however DMI’s remain bearishly aligned along with the short-term MA’s.

Near-term support lies in the mid-lower 1.28s with resistance above 1.29.

We note the absence of major support ahead of 1.27.

Further resistance is expected around 1.2980."