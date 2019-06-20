GBP/USD clings to gains, comfortably above 1.2700 handle post-UK data

- The post-FOMC USD selloff continues to fuel the strong recovery momentum.
- Thursday’s mixed UK retail sales data does little to dent the bullish sentiment.
- Investors now look forward to the latest BoE policy update for some impetus.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone near one-week tops and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK retail sales data.
The pair built on this week's goodish bounce from the vicinity of the key 1.2500 psychological mark, or multi-month lows, and continued gaining strong positive traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
The post-FOMC free fall in the US Treasury bond yields kept exerting some heavy downward pressure on the US Dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors fueling the momentum beyond the 1.2700 handle.
With the prevailing USD selling bias acting as an exclusive driver of the pair's strong up-move, bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by Thursday's mixed release of the UK monthly retail sales figures.
In fact, the headline sales fell -0.5% in May as compared to -0.1% recorded in the previous month while core figures came in slightly better-than-expected, showing a decline of 0.3% as against 0.4% consensus estimates.
The disappointment, however, came from yearly figures, which showed a sharp deceleration to 2.3% and 2.2% in the headline and core figures respectively as compared to 5.1% and 4.7% growth in the previous month.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the latest BoE monetary policy decision for some fresh impetus, though seems more likely to be a non-event for GBP traders amid persistent Brexit uncertainties.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2724
|Today Daily Change
|0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1.2644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2658
|Daily SMA50
|1.2836
|Daily SMA100
|1.2965
|Daily SMA200
|1.2933
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2542
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2831
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
