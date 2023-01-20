- GBP/USD is almost flat due to the US Dollar erasing its earlier gains and on a risk-on impulse.
- Data in the US showed that the housing market remains dampened, a headwind for the US Dollar.
- Fed’s Waller: Supports 25 bps rate hikes, though does not expect rate cuts by year-end.
GBP/USD seesaws during the North American session, around the 1.2360-1.2390 region, around the London Fix, unable to gain a clear direction. Risk appetite increased, which usually favors the Pound Sterling (GBP), but soft UK economic data weighed on the GBP/USD. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2391.
GBP/USD fluctuates between gains/losses as the US Dollar retraces
Sentiment remains upbeat. The US Dollar (USD) retraced from earlier highs, as shown by the US Dollar Index, at 102.552, clings to minuscule gains of 0.05% at around 102.103. Therefore, the GBP/USD climbed from daily lows of around 1.2330s, aiming to cut its earlier losses.
Data-wise, the US economic calendar revealed that Existing Home Sales dropped 1.5% and reached their lowest level since 2010, a report of the National Association of Realtors showed. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) tightening cycle pushed the housing market into recession. But lately, some Fed officials revealed its intentions to slow the pace of rate hikes, emphasizing the need to hold rates higher for longer.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker supports the idea of hiking rates at a slower pace and said, “Hikes of 25 basis points will be appropriate going forward.” Harker expects the US economy to grow by 1% and the unemployment rate to jump to 4.5% from 3.5%. Later, KansasCiti Fed President Esther George said that the Federal Reserve must be “patient” to see if inflation in the services sector is waning.
Of late, Fed Board member Christopher Waller said that the market’s perception of terminal rate is not far from where the Federal Funds rate (FFR) stands and adds that the US Central Bank would need to keep rates high, “not cut rates by year-end.”
Meanwhile, Uk Retail Sales for November fell sharply and sent the GBP/USD tumbling down. Figures showed that sales plunged 1% MoM, signaling that inflation and the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate hikes are hitting Britons. Another report stated that UK’s consumer confidence dropped for the first time in three months, returning to historic lows.
What to watch?
Next week’s economic calendar in the UK will feature the Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and the Producer Price Index (PPI). On the US front, Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs, the Advanced Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4, Durable Good Orders, and the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Core PCE.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2388
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2125
|Daily SMA50
|1.2099
|Daily SMA100
|1.1715
|Daily SMA200
|1.1982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2397
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2313
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2345
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2281
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
